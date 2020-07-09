Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Ragtime Stars Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Reunite for Rob McClure's #PasstheBaton Campaign

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 9, 2020

Mrs. Doubtfire title star Rob McClure has been keeping theater fans entertained during quarantine by creating an ongoing series in which he captures what it must be like to be a conductor on Broadway. With 12 hilarious episodes, McClure has tackled everything from The Phantom of the Opera's fog to when an actor misses a cue. The Tony nominee just released the 13th installment of the series, and this time he's passing the baton. Memphis Youth Symphony conductor Kalena Bovell takes center stage and delivers a powerful poem before conducting the final moments of Ragtime's title song for the show's original stars Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Stage favorites Quentin Earl Darrington, J Harrison Ghee, Alan H. Green, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, James Harkness and more also appear. McClure encourages other artists to #passthebaton. Check out the full video below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rob McClure (@mcclurerob) on

 

View Comments

Star Files

Quentin Earl Darrington

J. Harrison Ghee

James Harkness

Rob McClure

Audra McDonald

Brian Stokes Mitchell
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Bernadette Peters Brings Broadway Barks Online for All-Star Broadway.com Livestream on July 16
  2. A Hamilton Love Story: Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones Are Engaged
  3. Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Musical Postpones Premiere to 2021
Back to Top
Newsletters