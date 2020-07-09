See Ragtime Stars Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Reunite for Rob McClure's #PasstheBaton Campaign

Mrs. Doubtfire title star Rob McClure has been keeping theater fans entertained during quarantine by creating an ongoing series in which he captures what it must be like to be a conductor on Broadway. With 12 hilarious episodes, McClure has tackled everything from The Phantom of the Opera's fog to when an actor misses a cue. The Tony nominee just released the 13th installment of the series, and this time he's passing the baton. Memphis Youth Symphony conductor Kalena Bovell takes center stage and delivers a powerful poem before conducting the final moments of Ragtime's title song for the show's original stars Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Stage favorites Quentin Earl Darrington, J Harrison Ghee, Alan H. Green, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, James Harkness and more also appear. McClure encourages other artists to #passthebaton. Check out the full video below!