Broadway Shows Partner with HeadCount to Promote Voter Registration

Broadway shows are rocking the vote! Although theaters remain shut down due to COVID-19, theater fans can join their favorite shows by making their voices heard at the polls this fall. A slew of productions are partnering with HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that promotes civic participation through music, culture and live performance, to encourage Broadway fans across the United States to register and vote.

Participating shows include Moulin Rouge!, Ain’t Too Proud, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Dear Evan Hansen, Girl From The North Country, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, Plaza Suite and Tina. Additional participating shows will be announced soon.

More information on each show’s initiatives, all of which run through October 1 to encompass National Voter Registration Day on September 22, can be found at the links below:



Ain't Too Proud: Click here or text VOTER ATP to 40649

Chicago: Click here or text VOTER CHICAGO BWAY to 40649

Come From Away: Click here or text VOTER AWAY to 40649

Company: Click here or text VOTER COMPANY to 40649

David Byrne's American Utopia: Click here or text VOTER DBAU to 40649

Dear Evan Hansen: Click here or text VOTER EVAN to 40649

Girl From the North Country: Click here or text VOTER GFTNC to 40649

Hadestown: Click here or text VOTER HADESTOWN to 40649

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Click here or text VOTER CURSED CHILD to 40649

Jagged Little Pill: Click here or text VOTER JLP to 40649

Mean Girls: Click here or text VOTER FETCH to 40649

Moulin Rouge!: Click here or text VOTER MR! to 40649

Plaza Suite: Click here or text VOTER PLAZA to 40649

Tina: Click here or text VOTER TINA to 40649

Through HeadCount’s national organization efforts, fans across the country can register, check or update their voter registration status online and find localized information about polling dates, sites and candidates. Those who do so will be entered to win Broadway tickets (applicable when performances resume) and more.