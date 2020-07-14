Sponsored
Watch Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block & More Elphabas Unite for This Epic 'Defying Gravity' Medley

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 14, 2020
Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block & Lindsay Mendez

The only thing better than a bunch of Elphabas belting their faces off? A bunch of Elphabas belting their faces off for a great cause! As part of Shoshana Bean's virtual concert on July 13, she joined Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block, Lindsay Mendez, Jessica Vosk, Eden Espinosa, Alexia Khadime, Julia Murney, Lindsay Pearce, Rachel Tucker and Kerry Ellis to perform an incredible rendition of Wicked's "Defying Gravity." In addition to watching the amazing video over and over, those interested can head here to donate to Bean's alma mater, Beaverton High School, and its performing arts program.

