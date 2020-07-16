Viola Davis, Stacey Abrams and More Lead Next Black Theatre United Event on July 24

Black Theatre United, a coalition that intends to elevate causes or overturn policies that target Black people in any community, will have its next event, called Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time., on July 24 at 7PM ET. The virtual town hall will be a conversation between two-time Tony winner Viola Davis, Fair Fight & Fair Count founder Stacey Abrams and Fair Count Vice President Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean.

Davis last appeared on Broadway in 2010 and garnered a Tony Award for her performance in August Wilson's Fences; she also received a 2016 Oscar for reprising her role on the big screen opposite Denzel Washington. She won her first Tony Award in 2001 for her performance in Wilson's King Hedley II and received a 1996 Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in Wilson's Seven Guitars. In 2015, Davis made history with her Emmy win for How to Get Away with Murder; she was the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Black Theatre United's founding group of actors, directors, musicians, writers, technicians, producers and stage management also includes Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Brandon Victor Dixon, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams.

To register for the event, head here.