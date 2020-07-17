Frozen's West End Premiere Announces Full Cast and New Dates for 2021

We now know who will be joining the previously announced Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks for Frozen's West End premiere. There are now new dates for the show as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Frozen will begin preview performances on April 2, 2021 and officially open April 14. Performances were originally slated to begin on October 30 with opening night on November 11.

The cast will feature Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Oliver Ormson as Hans, Richard Frame as Weselton and Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall, who will alternate the role of Sven. The ensemble will include Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae, Danielle Fiamanya, Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake, Sarah O’Connor, Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez, Jak Skelly, Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair, Monica Swayne and Anna Woodside.

Adapted by the blockbuster movie's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and featuring a score by the Oscar-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them, Elsa (Barks), struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other, Anna (McKeon), embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all.

"As theaters start to open their doors again, we look forward to celebrating the spectacle of this beloved story with audiences everywhere," director Michael Grandage said in a statement. The production is choreographed by Rob Ashford with musical supervision/arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Take a peek at this pic of the full Frozen cast below!