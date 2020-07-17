British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Announces Audiences Can Return to Theaters on August 1

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced performances can now take place indoors beginning on August 1 in England, though audiences must be socially distanced. This measure only applies to England since the rest of the United Kingdom has national administrations that control the reopening of public events. Dowden shared the news on Twitter on July 17.

From 1 August socially distanced audiences can return for indoor performances in theatres, music halls and other venues. This builds on pilots with @londonsymphony and others. So pleased to make progress to Stage 4 of our road map for culture. pic.twitter.com/Js7dQUghZ6 — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) July 17, 2020

To reach the fourth stage of reopening arts venues, a number of conditions must be me: social distancing be maintained with venue capacity reduced. Tickets must be purchased online, and e-tickets must be used to verify audience members at performances so as to minimize contact between patrons and ushers. Venues must show clear social distance signage and be deep cleaned regularly; performances will be scheduled accordingly to allow time for these cleanings. Performers, conductors and musicians must observe social distancing wherever possible.

Dowden previously announced that outdoor performances could resume all across the U.K. beginning on July 11. This Stage 4 measure also follows the news of the £1.57bn government emergency support package that is intended to assist arts venues; in addition to theaters, independent cinemas, heritage sites and live music venues will also be eligible for support.