Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Grease Movie Prequel Taps Hearts Beat Loud Director Brett Haley

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 20, 2020
Brett Haley
(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

He's the one that they want! Brett Haley, who helmed the films The Hero and Hearts Beat Loud, will direct Paramount's previously announced Grease movie prequel, Summer Loving. Leah McKendrick wrote the screenplay.

The prequel centera on the fateful meeting between Sandy and Danny (played in the original film by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta) the summer before the story of Grease begins.

Grease was a popular hit when it was released in 1978; the film was based on the 1971 musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It spawned a 1982 film sequel, Grease 2, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield. In 2016, Fox's Grease: Live, which starred Aaron Tveit and Julianne Hough, won five Emmy Awards. 

Casting and a production timeline will be announced later.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Megan Hilty, Shoshana Bean & Katharine McPhee's Epic Andrew Lloyd Webber Mash-Up
  2. Watch Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block & More Elphabas Unite for This Epic 'Defying Gravity' Medley
  3. Original Rent Stars and More Set for This Week's Stars in the House
Back to Top
Newsletters