Grease Movie Prequel Taps Hearts Beat Loud Director Brett Haley

He's the one that they want! Brett Haley, who helmed the films The Hero and Hearts Beat Loud, will direct Paramount's previously announced Grease movie prequel, Summer Loving. Leah McKendrick wrote the screenplay.

The prequel centera on the fateful meeting between Sandy and Danny (played in the original film by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta) the summer before the story of Grease begins.

Grease was a popular hit when it was released in 1978; the film was based on the 1971 musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It spawned a 1982 film sequel, Grease 2, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield. In 2016, Fox's Grease: Live, which starred Aaron Tveit and Julianne Hough, won five Emmy Awards.

Casting and a production timeline will be announced later.