Jesse Eisenberg & More Set for Latest Edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

A talented lineup of actors and writers has been announced to take part in the latest edition of Viral Monologues, which features performances released digitally on IGTV. The series is an initiative of The 24 Hour Plays.

Performers taking part this week include Hugh Dancy, Katie Holmes, Michael Potts, AnnaSophia Robb, Ashlie Atkinson, Sarayu Blue, Juliana Canfield, Joel Marsh Garland, Josh Hamilton, Amy Hargreaves, Princess Jacob, christopher oscar peña, John Clarence Stewart II and Michael Patrick Thornton.

Original monologues will be written by Jesse Eisenberg, Kenneth Lonergan, Mario Correa, Alex Edelman, Shara Feit, Amina Henry, Gethsemane Herron, Joy Kecken, Jon Kern, Lisa Lewis, Grace McLeod, Carlos Murillo, Jonathan Payne and Sharyn Rothstein.

Proceeds from this round will support The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, a rigorous professional experience for artists 25 and under in partnership with The New School for Drama. Over the course of a week, the 2020 Nationals company will engage in intensive workshops, panel discussions with industry luminaries and their own production of The 24 Hour Plays on August 11. This group of young artists will also produce their own special edition of the Viral Monologues on August 4.

Last night at 6PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. An hour later, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10AM, are filming their performances throughout the day and at 6PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays program is known for its work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater.