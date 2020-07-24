Audra McDonald on Why Black Theatre United's Event with Viola Davis, Stacey Abrams & Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean Is Perfect for Theater Nerds

Black Theatre United (BTU), a new coalition next event is a virtual town hall on July 24 at 7PM ET focusing on the importance of representation in the census. The event, called Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time., will be a conversation between two-time Tony winner Viola Davis, Fair Fight & Fair Count founder Stacey Abrams and Fair Count Vice President Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean. Audra McDonald, six-time Tony winner and BTU co-founder says viewers should note the Abrams sisters are "theater nerds."

"You'll find that Stacey Abrams and Jeanine Abrams McLean are both theater buffs," McDonald said. "You can call them theater nerds. There's a real theatrical tie-in to these women which is one of the reasons why I reached out to them. How they can educate us and activate us as members of this community is invaluable."

Abrams and McLean are leaders of Fair Count, which was one of BTU's first partnerships. "Right now we're specifically focusing on the census because it's one of the pillars of democracy," McDonald said, adding. "I know the census doesn't seem sexy to some people." She also revealed that this evening's event will offer "a lot of actionable items on what we do next. I'm encouraging everybody to participate."

Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time. will air on BTU's social pages on July 24 at 7PM ET. Click here for more information and watch the event below!