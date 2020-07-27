Alan Menken Achieves EGOT Status with Daytime Emmy Win for Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure

Alan Menken has 11 Grammy Awards, eight Academy Awards and a Tony under his belt. On July 26, he officially joined the ranks of EGOT winners (people who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards) upon earning a Daytime Emmy Award for composing the song "Waiting in the Wings" with Glenn Slater for the Disney Channel show Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure. This is Menken's first competitive Emmy win; he received a special Emmy Award in 1990 for his contribution to the anti-drug special for children, Wonderful Ways to Say No.

"Really proud of everyone who contributed to the Tangled series," Menken tweeted. "As far as me finally reaching my official EGOT status (Howard Ashman and I did actually get an honorary Emmy back in the ‘80s), what can I say? I’m honored, thrilled and humbled."

Menken is known for scoring the Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Hercules and Newsies. A revival of Little Shop of Horrors, his 1982 breakout musical hit with longtime collaborator Howard Ashman, was running at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre when theatrical venues were ordered to close due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As previously reported, Menken and Slater, who collaborated on Broadway's A Bronx Tale, Leap of Faith, Sister Act and The Little Mermaid, are working on a score for the animated movie musical Spellbound. In addition, Menken has been collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda on a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.