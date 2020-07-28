Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones & Liz Callaway Join Virtual Summer Concert Series

As previously reported, Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway concert series, which first began in Provincetown at the Art House in 2011, is debuting as a weekly virtual series entitled the Seth Concert Series. Hosted by SiriusXM On Broadway personality and Stars in the House co-host Rudetsky, Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones and Liz Callaway have joined the lineup, which has already included Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Melissa Errico, Megan Hilty and Norm Lewis.

As previously announced, Cheyenne Jackson is set to perform on August 2 at 8PM ET. Callaway will appear on August 9, followed by Block on August 16 and Jones on August 23. Each weekly show premieres on Sunday nights at 8PM ET with a second showing Mondays at 3PM ET for viewers in other time zones. Tickets are available here.

Block won a 2019 Tony Award for her powerhouse performance in The Cher Show. She has also appeared on Broadway in Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical, The Pirate Queen, The Boy from Oz and Wicked. Jones garnered a 2017 Tony Award for her performance in Dear Evan Hansen. She has also appeared on Broadway in Pippin, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Hair and Meet Me in St. Louis. Callaway was Tony-nominated for Baby in 1984; her other Main Stem credits include The Look of Love, Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, Cats and Merrily We Roll Along.