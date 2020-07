On the solemn day that trailblazing civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis was laid to rest, Jennifer Holliday provided some joyful noise. During the funeral, which took place on July 30 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, the Dreamgirls Tony winner, who was last seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple, performed a moving rendition of "Only What You Do For Christ Will Last" by Raymond Rasberry. Watch below.