The Old Vic's Three Kings Staging Delayed as Andrew Scott Undergoes Minor Surgery

As previously announced, Olivier Award winner Andrew Scott, known for his work on season two of Fleabag, will star in Stephen Beresford's new play Three Kings, which will be streamed live directly from the Old Vic stage as part of the new artistic initiative called Old Vic: In Camera. Originally set to begin on July 29, performances will now run from August 7 through August 9. According to the Old Vic's Twitter account, Scott is now in the hospital undergoing minor surgery.

We are sorry to let you know that Andrew Scott is now in hospital to undergo minor surgery and we therefore need to reschedule this week's performances of #OVInCamera #OVThreeKings pic.twitter.com/ksJBkcyQ3W — The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) July 30, 2020

Directed by Matthew Warchus, The Three Kings stars Scott as Patrick. When he is eight-years-old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him to the challenge of "The Three Kings." Years later—recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed—Patrick traces the events of his father’s life—and takes the audience on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion.

For tickets to The Three Kings and to learn more about the Old Vic: In Camera series, head here.