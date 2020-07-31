Watch Broadway Bares' Zoom In Event, Featuring Nathan Lane, Judith Light & More

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is making social distancing sexy! As previously announced, the organization is taking its annual striptease spectacular online for the first time this weekend. Broadway Bares: Zoom In, which fans can stream here or watch below on August 1 at 9:30PM ET, will celebrate Broadway Bares with new performances, plus favorite numbers from years past and new appearances by celebrity guests.

The evening will feature appearances from Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Beth Leavel, Jane Krakowski, Christopher Sieber, Wesley Taylor, Nick Adams, Charles Busch, Lea DeLaria, J. Harrison Ghee, Nathan Lee Graham, Debbie Shapiro Gravitte, Andrew Lippa, Lesli Margherita, Angie Schworer, Marc Shaiman, Miriam Shor and more.

Though the stream is free, donations are encouraged. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses to receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.