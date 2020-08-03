Channing Tatum & More Join Forces for YA Lady MacBeth Musical for Amazon

Channing Tatum, Scooter Braun, John McPhail and Amazon Studios are teaming up for an untitled musical about Lady Macbeth. Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin will produce the untitled musical through SB Projects, while Tatum will produce with his partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets via Free Association, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be geared towards a young adult audience.

The scheming Lady Macbeth is a key player in William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, which tells the story of the Thane of Glamis, who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders his king and takes the throne for himself. Although no details have been released about the new musical version, The Hollywood Reporter reports "the story is said to center on a teenage girl who grapples with her own morality as she contends with the dreadful consequences of her ambition."

Tatum, known for appearing in films like Step Up, She's the Man, 21 Jump Street and of course Magic Mike, is no stranger to theater-centric ventures. He was one of the producers of the Magic Mike musical.

Casting, a production timeline and more regarding the Lady Macbeth project have not been announced.