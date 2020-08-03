Sponsored
Tony Winner Ali Stroker Set for Lifetime Holiday Movie

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 3, 2020
Ali Stroker
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Ali Stroker will lead Lifetime's upcoming holiday movie Christmas Ever After as part of the network's "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stroker will portray a successful romance novelist who spends each Christmas at her favorite bed and breakfast. This year, she's facing a deadline and writer's block. Inspiration strikes in the unlikely form of the B&B's new owner, played by Daniel DiTomasso.

In a milestone moment for Broadway and disability representation, Stroker became the first performer in a wheelchair to ever win or even be nominated for a Tony Award in 2019. She previously appeared in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening when she also made history as the first wheelchair-using actress to grace a Broadway stage. Audiences may also know Stroker for her screen turn in The Glee Project.

A premiere date for Christmas Ever After will be announced later. In the meantime, watch Stroker's Show People episode below.

