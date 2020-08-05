Starry Pandemic Comedy Coastal Elites Sets Premiere Date on HBO

The previously announced pandemic satire special Coastal Elites will premiere on HBO on September 12 at 8:00PM ET, according to TVLine. Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach's comedy centers on five characters from New York to Los Angeles played by Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, Dan Levy and Kaitlyn Dever. Coastal Elites was originally conceived as a play for the Public Theater.

Midler plays Miriam Nessler, a longtime New York City public school teacher who finds herself in police custody. Paulson takes on the role of YouTube personality Clarissa Montgomery, who is taping the 28th episode of her soothing series Mindful Meditations. Rae portrays philanthropist Callie Josephson, whose prep school network leads her to the highest levels of government. Dever plays Sharynn Tarrows, a young nurse who flies from Wyoming to New York City to volunteer at a hospital at the height of the COVID-19 crisis. Levy portrays actor Mark Hesterman, who experiences the height of his personal and professional stress while videoconferencing with his therapist.

Written by Rudnick and directed by Roach, the special has been produced entirely during quarantine. The pair executive produces Coastal Elites with Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez, Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham.