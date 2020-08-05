Sponsored
The Old Vic's Three Kings Staging Delayed Again as Andrew Scott Recovers from Surgery

London
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 5, 2020
Andrew Scott
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Get well soon, Andrew Scott! The Olivier winner and Fleabag favorite is still recovering from a previously reported minor surgery. As a result, the Old Vic shared on August 5 that Stephen Beresford's new play Three Kings, which Scott is supposed to headline, will be delayed once more.

New dates for the production, which is part of the new virtual, artistic initiative called Old Vic: In Camera, will be announced later.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, The Three Kings will star Scott as Patrick. When he is eight-years-old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him to the challenge of "The Three Kings." Years later—recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed—Patrick traces the events of his father’s life—and takes the audience on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion.

