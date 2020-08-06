Tony Winner Alan Cumming Announces Club Cumming Virtual Variety Shows

Willkommen! Bienvenue! Welcome! Club Cumming is heading online. Tony winner and former Broadway.com vlogger Alan Cumming's backstage-staple-turned-East-Village nightclub is closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Nevertheless, he took to Instagram on August 6 to announce that Club Cumming will be starting a series of virtual variety shows.

"The spirit and talent of the Club Cumming family will live on even though we actually can't open our doors in reality," he wrote. The talent lineup, ticket details and further information will be announced later.

Cumming began Club Cumming in his dressing room in the Studio 54 production of Cabaret. Club Cumming has had incarnations in New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Scotland.

Cumming earned a Tony Award for his performance as the Emcee in Cabaret. His other Broadway credits include Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera and Design For Living. His performance on The Good Wife earned him three Emmy Award nominations.