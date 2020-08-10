Jason Alexander, Mandy Gonzalez & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

A slew of exciting guests are set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Tuesday, August 11

8PM ET: The Cher Show reunion with Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond and Teal Wicks.

Thursday, August 13

8PM ET: Newsies reunion with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Aisha de Haas, Jeremy Jordan and Kara Lindsay.

Sunday, August 16

7PM ET: Moments in the Woods gala and telethon featuring Jason Alexander, Mandy Gonzalez, Marc Shaiman, Andréa Burns, Nya, Kathryn Allison, Tiger Brown, Talia Suskauer and more. Benefiting the Hancock-French Woods Arts Alliance.

Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.