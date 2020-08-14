The Last Five Years to Resume Performances at London's Southwark Playhouse in October

Southwark Playhouse's production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years paused performances beginning on March 16 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. That production, directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, will resume beginning this October 1 with socially distanced audiences. The Last Five Years will run through October 31. Casting and social distancing measures being taken by the performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Paper tickets will not be used; audience members must show a confirmation email on their mobile device upon entry. The venue will operate at just under 50 percent of its capacity and use see-through screens on either side of each seated party. "Please only book tickets with people who you are living with or have formed a support bubble with," reads one of the show's COVID-19 FAQ answers. All audience members are asked to wear a mask—those who are unable to for medical reasons must obtain a printed card here in advance. Hand sanitizer will be placed at regular intervals in the front of house. Both the venues bar and bathrooms will provide opportunities for social distancing between patrons.

The Last Five Years tells the story of Jamie and Cathy, two New Yorkers who fall head over heels in love—and subsequently out of it—over the course of five years. In a city where professional and personal passions collide, charting the waters of love and matrimony can sometimes prove to be too much. The Last Five Years features songs like "Still Hurting," "Shiksa Goddess," "Moving Too Fast" and "Goodbye Until Tomorrow."