Odds & Ends: Jenn Colella & Lilli Cooper Set for Soldiergirls Benefit & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Jenn Colella & More Set for Soldiergirls Online Benefit Concert

Tony nominees Jenn Colella and Lilli Cooper are among the stars set to appear in an online benefit concert of Soldiergirls on August 31 at 7PM ET. Presented by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, the new musical features a book and lyrics by Em Weinstein and music by Emily Johnson-Erday. The company will also include Chilina Kennedy, Ezra Menas, Melanie Field, Jessie Shelton, Anna Crivelli, Danielle Chaves, Hannah Van Sciver and Madeleine Barker. Using real letters and collages, Soldiergirls looks at love, liberation and lesbianism in the Women’s Army Corps in World War II. The benefit will raise money for SPART*A (Service Members, Partners, Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All). Reserve your spot for the benefit here.

Anthony Ramos Releases New 'Stop' Music Video

Anthony Ramos, who originated the role of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton and will star in the upcoming In the Heights film, released a new music video for the song "Stop" from his debut studio album The Good and The Bad. The music video highlights Anthony Payne, a New York City hairdresser who lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Payne has taken his talents to the streets where he cuts hair outside and donates his profits to the Black Lives Matter movement. Watch the music video below and learn more about Payne's dream to open up his own salon here.

Olivier Winner Jessica Swale to Write Swan Lake Film

Jessica Swale, who won a 2016 Olivier Award for her comedy play Nell Gwynn, has been tapped to write the screenplay for Universal Pictures' Swan Lake film. According to Deadline, Felicity Jones will star in the movie, which is based on the ballet by Tchaikovsky. With many plays and books under her belt, Swale recently made her feature film debut directing and writing Summerland, a World War II movie that was released by IFC Films and Lionsgate on July 31.

Watch This Epic Mash-Up from Caroline Bowman & Austin Colby

Theater couple Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby performed a socially distanced concert on July 25 at the Freeman Stage in Selbyville, Delaware, and there is video of the mash-up. The pair took on a Wicked's "For Good" and The Sound of Music song "Something Good," and the result is magical. Check it out below!