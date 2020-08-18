Sponsored
Watch Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson & More in the Trailer for Coastal Elites

by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 18, 2020

With less than a month until the premiere of the previously announced pandemic satire Coastal Elites, a trailer has arrived. Slated to premiere on HBO on September 12 at 8PM ET, Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach's comedy centers on five characters from New York to Los Angeles played by Bette MidlerSarah Paulson, Issa Rae, Dan Levy and Kaitlyn Dever. The trailer for the quarantine-produced special showcases Midler as Miriam Nessler, a longtime New York City public school teacher who finds herself in police custody, and Paulson as YouTube personality Clarissa Montgomery, who is taping the 28th episode of her soothing series Mindful Meditations. Take a deep, healing breath, and watch the full trailer below.

Bette Midler in HBO's "Coastal Elites"
