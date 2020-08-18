Chicago's Goodman Theatre Reveals Season Updates on The Outsiders Musical & More

Chicago's Goodman Theatre has revealed plans for its 2021 season, which will include the premiere of the new stage musical The Outsiders, which was originally scheduled to begin performances beginning on June 20. As a result of the coronavirus crisis, the season of eight productions will begin in 2021 when it is deemed safe for audiences, artists and staff.

In addition to The Outsiders musical, which is based on S.E. Hinton's bestselling 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 movie, there will be three world premiere productions, including Christina Anderson's the ripple, the wave that carried me home, Doug Wright's Good Night, Oscar and Cheryl L. West's Fannie. There will also be a new production of The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, adapted and directed by Mary Zimmerman.

The previously announced productions of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, A Paris Love Story and American Mariachi will round out the season. Molly Sweeney has been canceled. Check in on the 2021 season here.