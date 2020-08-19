Tony Winner Sophie Okonedo Tapped for Amazon Fantasy Epic The Wheel of Time

Sophie Okonedo, who won a Tony Award for her performance in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun, is set for a recurring role on the new Amazon series The Wheel of Time. The show is based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's fantasy book series of the same name. Deadline reports that Okonedo will take on the role of Siuan Sanche.

The book series is set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike will star as Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai as she embarks on a dangerous journey. The Amazon show will also star Broadway alum Kate Fleetwood, Game of Thrones' Kae Alexander, Peter Franzén and Clare Perkins.

Okonedo garnered an Oscar nomination in 2005 for her performance in Hotel Rwanda. She was also seen on Broadway in the 2016 revival of The Crucible. Her screen credits also include The Secret Life of Bees, The Slap, Skin and more.