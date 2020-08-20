Sponsored
Watch Ben Platt's Hilarious Parody Ad for His Second Solo Album

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 20, 2020

Tony winner Ben Platt recently delivered a hilarious opening monologue as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and it was definitely a shoutout to his fellow theater geeks. In addressing the Broadway shutdown and Tony Awards postponement, he revealed that his high school senior yearbook quote was taken from Alice Ripley's 2009 Tony speech. He also shared an "update" on his second solo album as well as an ad for it that is nothing short of epic. Get ready to hear Platt croon about Zoom call stress and the latest dance craze that's sweeping the nation: fetal position! Enjoy the shenanigans in full below.

