Watch Ben Platt Perform 'Make You Feel My Love' & Share Details About His Second Solo Album

Broadway fans were thrilled to see Ben Platt wave through this window! On March 22, the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner joined the star-studded lineup of the one-night return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show. Hosted by Tony winner and ultimate Great White Way enthusiast O'Donnell, the Broadway.com webstream raised over $600,000 in support of The Actors Fund. "My favorite type of art is musical theater because you get to see the inside of a character's soul when they sing," Platt told O’Donnell in a video call from his home. The multi-talented Platt received a Golden Globe nomination last year for starring on Netflix's The Politician and released his first solo album Sing to Me Instead. During his appearance on The Rosie O’Donnell Show, he revealed that he is getting through the social distancing days by working on a second record: "I'm going to try to make some new music for everybody to enjoy while we're all at home." Craving a listen to Platt's heavenly vocals? Watch his performance of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" below (which would not be out of place in Girl From the North Country). Want to do your part to help those in need in the entertainment community? You can still donate to The Actors Fund here!



