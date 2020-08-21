Reeve Carney, Adam Driver & More Tapped for Upcoming Lady Gaga-Led Gucci Film

A slew of stage and screen stars have been announced to star in MGM's Gucci, the upcoming Ridley Scott-directed film that highlights Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995. According to Deadline, Hadestown star Reeve Carney, Tony nominee Adam Driver, two-time Tony winner Al Pacino, Robert de Niro and Jack Huston are all in talks to join the movie. Lady Gaga was previously confirmed to headline the film as as Reggiani.

Gucci follows the story of Reggiani and how she served 18 years in jail before being let out in 2016 for orchestrating the assasination of ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, who left her for another woman. Reggiani originally received a sentence of 29 years.

Carney is known for playing Orpheus in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown. He made his Broadway debut as the title character in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. His screen credits include Penny Dreadful, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again, Gemini and more.

Driver earned a Tony nomination for the 2019 Burn This revival. He previously appeared on Broadway in Man and Boy and Mrs. Warren's Profession. Driver has an acclaimed screen career which has garnered him two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe Awards nominations, three Critics' Choice Movie Awards nominations, three SAG Awards nominations and four Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

Lady Gaga is an 11-time Grammy Award winner and Oscar-nominated actress. This will mark her return to the screen after starring in the acclaimed A Star is Born. It has been reported that Gaga has been offered to play the role of Audrey in the upcoming Little Shop of Horrors movie remake.

More information, including character descriptions and production outline, will be announced later.