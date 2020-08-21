Lea Salonga Releases New Song & Music Video "Dream Again" to Benefit The Actors Fund

It's never a bad day when stage favorites release new music, especially when it's Tony winner Lea Salonga! She has debuted a new tune "Dream Again," along with a music video, which features fans holding up signs of things they dream of doing again. From frontline healthcare workers dreaming of reuniting with their families to friends wishing for the day they can sit in a theater again, "Dream Again" is a true anthem of hope. "This song is a message to us all that it’s okay to be sad. It’s okay to feel lonely, and it’s okay to miss whatever it is we’re missing but that it will get better," Salonga said. "It’s an anthem for resilience and hope and a reminder for all of us that dreamed once before that it’s time to dream again." Profits from “Dream Again,” which was written by Blair Bodine and Daniel Edmonds, will be donated to charities supporting COVID-19 relief around the world, including The Actor’s Fund. Watch the full video below!