Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Michael Riedel's Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway to Be Released November 10

News
by Paul Wontorek • Aug 24, 2020

Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway, Michael Riedel’s follow-up to his acclaimed bestseller Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway, is set for release. The Simon and Schuster book will arrive on November 10.

A sweeping history of Broadway in the 1970s and 1980s, Razzle Dazzle was released in 2016 to great fanfare. In this new book, journalist Riedel focuses on the 1990s on Broadway, specifically from 1994 debut of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard through Disney’s The Lion King opening night in 1997, with attention paid to the creation of hits like Rent and The Producers.

Riedel has been the theater columnist for the New York Post since 1998. He currently cohosts Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning on WOR, New York’s oldest and highest-rated radio station. In 2015, Razzle Dazzle won the Marfield Prize for arts writing.

Michael Riedel
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome Their First Child
  2. Moulin Rouge! May Be on Pause, But Danny Burstein’s Still Wowing the Crowd
  3. The Show Must Go On! The 2020 Tony Awards Will Take Place Digitally This Fall
Back to Top