Michael Riedel's Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway to Be Released November 10

Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway, Michael Riedel’s follow-up to his acclaimed bestseller Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway, is set for release. The Simon and Schuster book will arrive on November 10.

A sweeping history of Broadway in the 1970s and 1980s, Razzle Dazzle was released in 2016 to great fanfare. In this new book, journalist Riedel focuses on the 1990s on Broadway, specifically from 1994 debut of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard through Disney’s The Lion King opening night in 1997, with attention paid to the creation of hits like Rent and The Producers.

Riedel has been the theater columnist for the New York Post since 1998. He currently cohosts Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning on WOR, New York’s oldest and highest-rated radio station. In 2015, Razzle Dazzle won the Marfield Prize for arts writing.