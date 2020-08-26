Watch Wicked Pals Alexandra Billings & Bret Shuford's Epic 'Anything You Can Do'

It's good to see them, isn't it? Here's your feel-good click of the day: Bret Shuford and Alexandra Billings, who became pals during Billings' run as Madame Morrible in the Emerald City-set Broadway smash Wicked, teamed up on TikTok to perform a hilarious lip-sync rendition of one of musical theater's most iconic face-off anthems, "Anything You Can Do" from Annie Get Your Gun. Enjoy the shenanigans below!