Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Wicked Pals Alexandra Billings & Bret Shuford's Epic 'Anything You Can Do'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 26, 2020

It's good to see them, isn't it? Here's your feel-good click of the day: Bret Shuford and Alexandra Billings, who became pals during Billings' run as Madame Morrible in the Emerald City-set Broadway smash Wicked, teamed up on TikTok to perform a hilarious lip-sync rendition of one of musical theater's most iconic face-off anthems, "Anything You Can Do" from Annie Get Your Gun. Enjoy the shenanigans below!

@bretshuford

##duet with @therealalexandrabillings I can do it better! ##fyp ##duet ##mtboy ##anniegetyourgun ##lgbtq

original sound - vintagewhistle
Bret Shuford & Alexandra Billings
View Comments

Star Files

Alexandra Billings

Articles Trending Now

  1. Actors' Equity Approves Indoor Productions in New England
  2. Next to Normal Original Broadway Cast Reunion & More Announced for This Week's Stars in the House
  3. James Corden Shares Set Secrets From Working on The Prom Movie for Netflix
Back to Top