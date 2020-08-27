Exclusive Sneak Peek: Watch the September Episode of Broadway Profiles, Featuring Stars of Hadestown, Diana, Mean Girls & More

Before it airs nationwide next month, we're offering a sneak peek at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles! Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the September episode will air in New York City on September 6 at 6:00PM ET on WPIX and throughout the month across the country. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this month:

Royalty is about to arrive on Netflix. The producers of Diana are making the bold move to bring the musical to the streaming service before its Broadway run begins. The show was slated to open on March 31, just two weeks before the shutdown. Broadway.com’s Paul Wontorek catches up with the musical’s stars.

Sit down with Sarah Stiles, who was in last year's hit musical Tootsie and can also be seen in Showtime's Billions and Epix's Get Shorty. She talks about using her recently released EP You Can Ukulele With Me.

Hadestown's Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is doing her part to keep fans entertained with some incredible online musical performances. Plus, hear from the Tony-winning creators of Hadestown, Anais Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin.

Stars in the House is a daily online show featuring live interviews and musical performances. The series launched in mid-March to raise money for The Actors Fund. Check in with the show's hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

Reneé Rapp is this month's Fresh Face. She made her Broadway debut as Regina George in the Mean Girls musical and describes stepping onto the Broadway stage for the first time and what audiences love about the hit musical based on the popular movie.

Enjoy the full episode below!