Odds & Ends: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for Season Two of His Dark Materials & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Watch the Action-Packed Trailer for His Dark Materials

Season two of His Dark Materials is slated to drop on HBO this November, and the trailer has arrived. The series stars stage names Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson and is adapted from Philip Pullman’s award-winning fantasy trilogy of the same name. Check out the incredible first look at the show's second season below!

Jagged Little Pill’s Lauren Patten Returns to the Stage

Jagged Little Pill standout Lauren Patten will take the stage at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City on September 15—but fans oughta watch her perform from wherever they are. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the venue will stream the show on ViDDD. Head here for tickets.

U.K.’s Royal Shakespeare Company to Remain Closed Until 2021

Due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s theaters at Stratford-upon-Avon will not reopen for full productions until 2021. The organization's activities will continue outdoors and online. "The ability to stage the productions is dependent on government advice on social distancing and whether it is financially viable to open our theaters and perform to audiences," reads a statement on their site. Click here for full details.

LAByrinth Theater Company Names Aaron Roman Weiner as Artistic Director

Aaron Roman Weiner is LAByrinth Theater Company's new artistic director as it heads into its 29th season. He served as an intern with the organization 19 years ago. John Ortiz has been LAB’s artistic director twice—as his 21 years of service comes to an end he will focus his efforts as part of the Board of Directors. The LAB has also released a new public service announcement titled A Brief History of White Supremacy, which features Stephen McKinley Henderson, John Leguizamo and more. The 29th season will include three commissioned world premiere short plays this fall, its 21st annual Barn Series (free reading series featuring all new plays) and a member-driven project to be announced. The season will culminate with the world premiere of Guadalís Del Carmen's Bees and Honey, produced in partnership with the Sol Project. The two-hander, an intimate portrait of a Dominican couple’s love and dreams in New York City, is scheduled to open in March of 2021.

See Cheyenne Jackson in New Julie and the Phantoms Trailer

The previously announced Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms just released a new trailer that will have fans counting down until its debut on September 10. The musical series from Kenny Ortega stars Madison Reyes as Julie, a teen whose passion for music dwindles after the loss of her mother. With the help of three boy-band ghosts played by Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Patrick Joyner, she reawakens her love for music and forms a band. Cheyenne Jackson also appears in the series as Caleb Covington, and by the looks of the trailer, he is someone you don't want to mess with. Watch below to get excited for this new musical series.