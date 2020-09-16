Director Kenny Ortega Says He Would Love to Bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway

Kenny Ortega says he would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway. The 1993 Disney movie, which Ortega directed and choreographed, starred Tony winner Bette Midler, Plaza Suite-bound star Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the witchy Sanderson Sisters.

“I’d love to do Hocus Pocus on Broadway. Perhaps Thomas Schumacher, the president of Disney Theatrical Group, would give me a call, and we could talk about it,” Ortega told Forbes. “He’s a great man, and he’s done an incredible amount of amazing theater work with the Disney company. They put out High School Musical, not as a Broadway production, but toured it all over very successfully on ice and in theaters across America. I mean, look at the success of Newsies, which won Tony Awards for Alan Menken as well as for the choreography. I think a Hocus Pocus musical would be great fun, really great fun.”

Theater fans have previously revealed their dream cast for a stage version of the movie. Watch the trailer below!