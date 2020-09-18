Sponsored
A Broadway Treat with a Capital 'T'! The Music Man Marquee Is Up at the Winter Garden Theatre

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 18, 2020
"The Music Man" marquee at The Winter Garden Theatre
(Photo: Gene Reed)

There are signs of life on Broadway! The marquee for The Music Man, starring Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is up at the Winter Garden Theatre. As previously reported, the star-packed revival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revival of the Meredith Willson musical was scheduled to begin previews on September 9 and officially open on October 15 at the Winter Garden Theatre, but now previews are now scheduled to begin on April 7, 2021 with opening night set for May 20. The fresh marquee is sure to put fans patiently waiting for curtains to rise again in better spirits. (In the meantime, leading man Jackman might just make an appearance in your virtual dance class.)

View Comments

Star Files

Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman

