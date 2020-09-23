Culture Secretary Confirms Theater Performances Are Exempt from New U.K. Curfew

Following reports of an anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases across the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared updates on coronavirus guidelines on September 22, including a 10PM curfew for bars, restaurants, pubs and more. British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden took to Twitter to confirm that the new measure will not apply to theaters and cinemas. Indoor performances will still be able to take place with social distancing measures.

The new guidelines, which also include negligence of COVID-19 safety measures in the workplace punishable by fines up to £10,000 ($12,700) or closure and a renewed work from home directive, are expected to be in place for next six months and reexamined, depending upon the rate of transmission.

"Never in our history has our collective destiny and our collective health depended so completely on our individual behaviour," Johnson Tweeted. "Now is the time for all of us to summon the discipline, the resolve and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through."

As previously reported, West End theaters have been shut down since March 16, though Six is scheduled to be the first West End musical to resume performances beginning on November 14 at the Lyric Theatre.