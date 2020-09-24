Sponsored
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez & More Hamilton Stars Sing to Get Out the Vote

by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 24, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda

This cast is non-stop! Although the company of Hamilton may not be able to perform the Tony-winning musical at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, they're still finding ways to sing together. In honor of National Voter Registration Day, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Miguel Cervantes and more reworked lyrics from the show to try and get out the vote, Instead of telling the story of how Hamilton made his way to the levers of power, the lyrics were reworked to make them all about voting. Learn more about the project by checking out WhenWeAllVote.org/Hamilton and be sure to watch the video below!

 

