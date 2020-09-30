Sponsored
Hear from The Boys in the Band Creator Mart Crowley & the Film's Starry Cast in This New Featurette

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 30, 2020

Netflix's The Boys in the Band premiered on September 30. Whether you haven't watched it just yet or have already set up a remote virtual watch party with friends, there's a bonus featurette that you won't want to miss! As previously announced, The Boys in the Band: Something Personal features interviews with late playwright Mart Crowley, director Joe Mantello and the star-studded cast: Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins and Charlie Carver. The short celebrates Crowley's groundbreaking work. Check it out below!

View Comments

