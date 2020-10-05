Tony-Nominated Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Known for Spike Lee Films, Dies at 70

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for his performances in many of Spike Lee's films, has died at the age of 70. Lee shared a post on Instagram on October 4, saying that Byrd was fatally shot in Atlanta, Georgia. The New York Times reported the Tony-nominated actor was found on an Atlanta street on October 3. The shooting is currently under investigation.

Born on June 25, 1950 in Griffin, Georgia, Byrd went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Morris Brown College and a master's degree from the California Institute of the Arts. His extensive list of regional stage credits included Spunk, Flyin' West, Hamlet and Miss Evers' Boys as well as August Wilson's Two Trains Running, The Piano Lesson and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the Alliance Theater.

Byrd received a 2003 Tony nomination for his Broadway debut performance in August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He played the role of Toledo. Glynn Turman plays the character in the upcoming Netflix film adaptation, starring Viola Davis.

On the big screen, Byrd appeared in several of Lee’s films, including Clockers, Get on the Bus, Bamboozled, Chi-Raq, Red Hook Summer, Girl 6 and Da Sweet Blood of Jesus. His other credits include Antoine Fuqua’s Brooklyn’s Finest, Jamie Foxx’s Ray Charles biopic Ray and F. Gary Gray’s Set It Off.