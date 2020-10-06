Watch Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley's Moving Rendition of 'You Learn to Live Without' from If/Then

They will never leave you! Broadway favorites came together for Second Stage Theater's virtual benefit celebrating Angela Sun and Tom Kitt on September 21. Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ashley Park, the event featured dozens of sparkling performances, including a Side Show reunion Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley. The duo, who earned joint Tony nominations for their leading performance in the 1997 musical, came together to sing "You Learn to Live Without" from If/Then. Enjoy their emotional rendition below!