Watch Toby Jones, Richard Armitage and More in Trailer for New Uncle Vanya Film

by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 6, 2020
Toby Jones and Richard Armitage in "Uncle Vanya"
(Photo: Johan Persson)

Playwright Conor McPherson's new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya is heading to theaters. Starring Toby Jones in the title role and Richard Armitage as Astrov with direction by Ian Rickson, the play opened at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre in January 2020. Originally set to run through May, Uncle Vanya closed early due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, audiences will be able to enjoy the new adaptation thanks to Sonia Friedman Productions and Angelica Films filming the stage production at the Harold Pinter Theatre during the shutdown. Uncle Vanya is set to arrive in U.K. movie theaters beginning on  October 27 with international dates and locations to be announced. With four Olivier nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Jones, this Vanya is not to be missed. Check out the trailer below!

 

