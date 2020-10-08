Watch the Star-Packed Benefit Event The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels in America

The great work begins—tonight! As previously reported, a benefit reading of scenes from Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning epic Angels in America will take place tonight, October 8, at 8:30PM ET to benefit amfAR's Fund to Fight COVID-19. The free 60-minute livestream The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels in America will be exclusively available on Broadway.com's YouTube channel. Playwright Kushner and director Ellie Heyman have assembled an all-star cast for the event, including Glenn Close, Paul Dano, Linda Emond, Jeremy O. Harris, Brian Tyree Henry, Nikki M. James, Laura Linney, Vella Lovell, Patti LuPone, S. Epatha Merkerson, Larry Owens, Andrew Rannells, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lois Smith and Brandon Uranowitz. There will also be interstitial appearances from Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The free virtual event will be followed by a live conversation moderated by Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. The conversation will feature Kushner, Heyman, amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost and several of the performers. They will discuss the play, as well as activism and COVID-19 research. The conversation will offer viewers who make a donation of $100 or more an exclusive opportunity to hear directly from the cast and creative directors about the event and the importance of joining forces to support COVID-19 research.

Please donate to the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19.

Watch the event below tonight at 8:30PM ET!