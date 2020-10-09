Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda to Honor Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees & More Dear Evan Hansen Film Casting

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Set as Guests for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions

Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson, Bruce Sprinsteen, Alicia Keys and more have been announced as special guests for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions taking place on November 7 on HBO and HBO Max. The special presentation will honor this year's inductees: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex and Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.

Liz Kate Joins Dear Evan Hansen Film

Newcomer Liz Kate has joined the starry cast of the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen feature film as a new character. Kate will appear alongside the previously announced Ben Platt, who will reprise his Tony-winning turn in the title role. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, Dear Even Hansen will also star Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, Amandla Stenberg and DeMarius Copes.

Maurice Edwards Dies at 97 Due to COVID-19

Opera and stage director and actor Maurice Edwards has died at the age of 97. According to The New York Times, he passed away from complications with coronavirus on September 23 in Englewood, New Jersey. Edwards made his Broadway debut in 1950 in Happy as Larry. In 1954, he appeared in the musical The Golden Apple; he also played Nachum in the original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in 1964. His numerous off-Broadway credits included The Threepenny Opera and The Fantasticks. In 1974, Edwards became a founder of the theater troupe, the Classic Theater and served as its artistic director until 1989. He then became artistic director of the Brooklyn Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2006, he published How Music Grew in Brooklyn: A Biography of the Brooklyn Philharmonic Orchestra and released a memoir in 2011, Revelatory Letters to Nina Cassian.

West End Performers to Reunite on Britain’s Got Talent

Here’s a weekend must-watch for friends across the pond! During the October 10 broadcast of the 2020 finale episode of Britain’s Got Talent, viewers will be wowed by performances from the brilliant companies of Les Misérables – The Staged Concert, The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins. After seven months of total shutdown, 60 performers have come together to conjure up the dazzling lights of the West End, including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp. This special performance also coincides with Les Misérables 35th birthday and The Phantom of the Opera’s 34th birthday. Follow along during the big night here.

