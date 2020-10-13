Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel Push New Opening Dates to Fall 2021

Carmen Cusack and the cast of "Flying Over Sunset" in rehearsal (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

The new musical Flying Over Sunset, which was cut short ahead of its first preview due to the Broadway shutdown, will now open in the fall of 2021. Lincoln Center Theater's opera adaptation of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel, which was in previews at the time of the shutdown, will also reopen in the fall. Both productions had previously scheduled reopening in the spring 2021, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, exact production dates for next fall are still to come.

Flying Over Sunset, which features a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three real-life people—playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce, film legend Cary Grant and writer Aldous Huxley—each of whom experimented with the drug LSD. The production stars Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton.

Intimate Apparel, based on Nottage's play, features a book by Nottage, music by Ricky Ian Gordon and direction by Bartlett Sher. Kearstin Piper Brown stars as Esther, a lonely woman in 1905 New York City who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments.

In addition to Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel, LCT plans to produce an additional LCT3 production in the Claire Tow Theater for the 2021-2022 season as well as an additional Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater production in spring 2022.