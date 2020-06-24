Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel to Reopen at Lincoln Center Theater in Spring 2021

The new musical Flying Over Sunset, which was cut short ahead of its first preview due to the Broadway shutdown, will now open in the spring of 2021, Lincoln Center Theater has announced. LCT has also shared that its opera adaptation of Intimate Apparel, which was in previews at the time of the shutdown, will start back up next spring as well. Both productions had previously scheduled reopening in the fall, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, exact production dates for next spring are still to come.

Flying Over Sunset, which features a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three real-life people—playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce, film legend Cary Grant and writer Aldous Huxley—each of whom experimented with the drug LSD. The production stars Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton.

Intimate Apparel, based on Lynn Nottage's play, features a book by Nottage, music by Ricky Ian Gordon and direction by Bartlett Sher. Kearstin Piper Brown was leading the cast as Esther, a lonely woman in 1905 New York City who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments.

In addition to Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel, LCT plans to produce an additional LCT3 production in the Claire Tow Theater in spring 2021, as well as an additional Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater production in summer 2021.