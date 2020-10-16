Tony Nominee Adrienne Warren to Star as Mamie Till-Mobley in ABC's Women of the Movement

Fresh from receiving her second Tony nomination for her star turn in Tina, Adrienne Warren has been announced to star as Mamie Till-Mobley in Women of the Movement on ABC, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series was created and written by Marissa Jo Cerar, the producing team includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan. It is set to premiere in 2021.

The Women of the Movement is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson. Till-Mobley devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till.

Prior to Tina, Warren earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Shuffle Along. She made her Broadway debut in Bring it On. Warren is a co-founder of The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a platform that advocates for students, artists, organizations and communities to use the arts as an integral part of social change.

More information, including additional casting and a production timeline, will be announced at a later date.