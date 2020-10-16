Sponsored
Tony Nominee Adrienne Warren to Star as Mamie Till-Mobley in ABC's Women of the Movement

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 16, 2020
Adrienne Warren
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Fresh from receiving her second Tony nomination for her star turn in Tina, Adrienne Warren has been announced to star as Mamie Till-Mobley in Women of the Movement on ABC, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series was created and written by Marissa Jo Cerar, the producing team includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan. It is set to premiere in 2021.

The Women of the Movement is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson. Till-Mobley devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till. 

Prior to Tina, Warren earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Shuffle Along. She made her Broadway debut in Bring it On. Warren is a co-founder of The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a platform that advocates for students, artists, organizations and communities to use the arts as an integral part of social change.

More information, including additional casting and a production timeline, will be announced at a later date.

