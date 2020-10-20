Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Ramin Karimloo Sing Out His Original Tune 'Constant Angel'

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 20, 2020
Ramin Karimloo

Ahead of his upcoming Tonight at the London Coliseum virtual concert, stage favorite Ramin Karimloo is giving fans a sneak peek. Filmed on stage at the London Coliseum to an empty audience, Karimloo performs an original song "Constant Angel" off of his first full studio album, Human Heart. This video is a special treat for all Broadway fans since Karimloo's Tonight at the London Coliseum concert is only available to those in the U.K. Check out the fresh new video below to feel like you're sitting at the theater once again.

 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Beetlejuice to Make International Premiere in South Korea in June 2021
  2. Doreen Montalvo of In the Heights, Mrs. Doubtfire & More, Dies at 56
  3. Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! & Slave Play Top 2020 Tony Nominations
Back to Top