Watch Ramin Karimloo Sing Out His Original Tune 'Constant Angel'

Ahead of his upcoming Tonight at the London Coliseum virtual concert, stage favorite Ramin Karimloo is giving fans a sneak peek. Filmed on stage at the London Coliseum to an empty audience, Karimloo performs an original song "Constant Angel" off of his first full studio album, Human Heart. This video is a special treat for all Broadway fans since Karimloo's Tonight at the London Coliseum concert is only available to those in the U.K. Check out the fresh new video below to feel like you're sitting at the theater once again.