Everybody's Talking About Jamie to Resume West End Performances in November

The Olivier-nominated musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie will celebrate its third birthday in the West End by resuming performances at the Apollo Theatre on November 28.

"To keep them safe, our brilliant cast and the backstage team will be tested for COVID every 48 hours," producer Nica Burns said in a statement. "We are only able to open such a big cast show with so few seats thanks to Oliver Dowden and the DCMS Culture Recovery Fund grant. Huge thanks to them—you should have heard the cheers from the cast when they received the news!"

Inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. The stage musical, which started performances at the Apollo Theatre in November of 2017, earned five Olivier Award nominations in 2018, including one for Best Musical.

The show has been on hiatus as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which also affected the film's release. As previously reported, the movie version is set to premiere on February 26, 2021. Capacity at the Apollo Theatre has been reduced to approximately 50 percent to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. For the full breakdown of safety measures, head here.