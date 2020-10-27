Trafalgar Theatre, a New West End Venue, Sets 2021 Opening

London's West End is getting bigger! Trafalgar Theatre, formerly known as Trafalgar Studios, is becoming a new West End venue. Previously housing two separate studio spaces, Trafalgar Theatre is undergoing a multi-million pound restoration and plans to open in the spring of 2021.

“We need to be responsive to the demands of an ever-changing theater landscape and consider the expectations of a modern London theatergoing audience," said joint CEOs Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire in a statement. “The transformative period we are all currently in has presented us all with great challenges which, as a company, we are working to try to overcome. We intend to continue to adapt, innovate and invest in the future.”

The venue will be reinstated back to its original heritage design, but with all new seats as well as a new stalls bar, spacious foyer and other improvements. Its capacity will be increased to match other West End venues such as the Duke of York’s and Vaudeville theaters. All seats at Trafalgar Theatre will be on just two levels, stalls and dress circle (a.k.a orchestra and mezzanine).

Trafalgar Theatre will comply with COVID-19 guidelines with robust risk mitigation in place. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theater.