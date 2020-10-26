Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding Musical to Play India and Singapore

Acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding musical, based on her Golden Globe-nominated 2001 film of the same name, is heading to India and Singapore next year, according to Variety. Originally announced to have its U.K. debut at Leeds Playhouse and London's Roundhouse this summer, the musical is adjusting its schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has Broadway theaters closed through May 2021.

Stephen Whitson and Nair are at the helm of the new musical, which features a book co-written by Arpita Mukherjee and the film's screenwriter Sabrina Dhawan, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics by Masi Asare and two-time Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead.

"We are going to open next year, November 2021," Nair said to Variety. "First in India, and then in Singapore, and Dubai, perhaps, and then bring it to London and the United States." The musical made its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2017 and was previously rumored for Broadway.

Monsoon Wedding is set in Delhi, where preparations are underway for a lavish, nonstop, four-day celebration to mark the arranged marriage of Aditi and Hemant. Aditi is the only daughter of an upper middle-class family in India. She is about to meet her groom, an Indian-American from New Jersey. It should be the perfect wedding, but the bride is having an affair, her father is in financial trouble and as members of the family descend from around the world, dark family secrets surface.

More information to be announced at a later date.